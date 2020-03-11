Head coach for the Ghana’s senior national football male team, CK Akonnor, has expressed his desire to make an impact at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana will continue their qualification maths against Sudan in a doubleheader on March 27 and 30.

The four-time African champions are already leading Group C with six points.

After failing to win Africa’s prestigious tournament for 38 years, Mr Akonnor is determined to make an impact by winning the ultimate.

“The plan is to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations,” the former Kotoko gaffer told Asempa FM.

“Not to just qualify for the tournament but to make an impact and better our records.

“After the Cup of Nations in Cameroon, we will make plans for the World Cup in Qatar,” he added.

The 33rd edition of Africa’s tournament will be hosted in Cameroon.