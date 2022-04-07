Manchester City will unveil a statue of club legend Sergio Aguero on the 10th anniversary of his title-clinching goal, it has been revealed.

The Argentine famously scored in injury-time against QPR to lead the club to Premier League success in 2012.

The unveiling will be centrepiece of a day of anniversary celebrations at the club’s Ethiad Stadium on 13 May.

The club said it would honour the striker’s “legacy” and “one of the greatest comebacks”.

Aguero’s strike in the fourth minute of added time in the final game of the Premier League 2011-12 season delivered City’s first league title since 1968.

His statue, which has been crafted by sculptor Andy Scott, will stand alongside the artist’s statues of Aguero’s teammates Vincent Kompany and David Silva at the stadium.

The Scottish sculptor is well-known for his large-scale works, which include The Kelpies near Falkirk and a giant bear in East Lothian.

Manchester City said it was “delighted” to be holding events in Manchester and across the globe to celebrate “what was arguably one of the greatest comebacks in sporting history”.

“Sergio Aguero’s legacy will be honoured through the unveiling of a statue designed and created by renowned sculptor, Andy Scott,” a spokesman said.

Two-thousand of the club’s fans will also be given the chance to attend an event which will see key members of the title-winning squad, including Aguero, interviewed on stage.

Aguero’s statue will join Andy Scott’s sculptures of Vincent Kompany (above) and David Silva at the club’s stadium



Aguero, who left City in June 2021 after scoring a club record 260 goals and winning five Premier League titles, one FA Cup and six League Cups over 10 years, retired on health grounds in December.

The 33-year-old remains the highest-scoring overseas player in Premier League history with 184 goals, nine more than France and Arsenal great Thierry Henry.

Only Alan Shearer (260), Wayne Rooney (208) and Andrew Cole (187) have scored more in the competition, but no-one has a better minutes-per-goal record than the Argentine, who averaged a goal every 107.9 minutes.