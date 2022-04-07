The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has revealed that 26 people lost their lives to fire outbreak between January and February this year.

Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, DOIII Desmond Ackah, speaking on Adom TV’s Current Affairs show The Big Agenda said they are yet to receive data for March but their statistics from January to February showed that 26 people died in fire incidents in the country.

He also explained further that last year 18 people died in fire incidents.

DOIII Ackah stated again that at the same period, a little over 2,000 fire cases were recorded as against 1,700 cases last year.

“Despite this figure, we have been able to reduce fire cases by 4% due to our intensive education,” he said.

Throwing more light on statistics, he said though domestic fire outbreak went up, bush fires topped fire cases that is why fire incidents within the first quarter have gone up.

“The cost of property which were lost to fire outbreaks was over one million Ghana cedis, those that were prevented from being burnt also over forty-two million Ghana cedis. So in all, we are doing well,” he stated.

The Deputy Spokesman for the Ghana Fire Service said most of the deaths were as a result of no exit doors in homes so when there is any fire outbreak in their homes, it becomes difficult for the occupants to escape.

He added that, they are not against the use of burglar proof doors to prevent robbers from entering people’s homes but there are some burglar proof doors which are more friendly that people can still use to prevent robbers and also escape in case fire guts their house.

He urged the public to seek experts’ advice when they are building to save lives during any emergency at homes.