Manchester City’s wait for their third Premier League title in four years goes on as they were beaten 2-1 by Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium.

It looked so good for the hosts at half time, as they were leading despite also missing a penalty. But Thomas Tuchel’s side hit back to move up to third in the table.

With a Champions League final meeting just three weeks away, both sides made numerous changes.

The first effort of the came when Ferran Torres dispossessed Andreas Christensen and drove forward. Aguero was up with him. but the youngster opted to go himself; it was a poor decision.

Chelsea soon began to assert themselves, picking off the space left by City, who left Rodri badly exposed in the middle of the park.

With half time approaching, Hakim Ziyech forced Ederson into a good save, before Antonio Rudiger shot over after play was recycled.

The Blues were punished at the other end, just a minute before half time, when Christensen was caught again. He appeared to pull his hamstring as Gabriel Jesus squared for Sergio Aguero, but after a poor touch from the Argentine, Raheem Sterling tapped into the gaping net.

Aguero’s misery was compounded just seconds later when, after Jesus was fouled by Billy Gilmour in the area, he stepped up for a penalty. Edouard Mendy stood tall to save his panenka effort, much to the disgust of Pep Guardiola.

Buoyed by that let-off, Chelsea grew into the game again after the break. Reece James began causing City problems down their left-hand side and Ziyech tested Ederson from distance again.

Just three minutes past the hour, the former Ajax midfielder levelled the scores with a driven effort. Ederson couldn’t stop it, and it forced City into a rethink. Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan were summoned from the bench not long after.

City looked disjointed as the game went on, though, and it was Chelsea who won it in stoppage time when Marcos Alonso scuffed Werner’s cross into the net.