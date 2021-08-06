The management of Christ Ambassadors School of Excellence has expressed appreciation to all companies and individuals who made the popular ‘Oswald Day’ celebration a success.

This followed a written petition titled ‘Things to bring on Our Day’ from a class three pupil, Oswald Gennuh to his mother Mrs Rita Gennuh, requesting various items for his ‘Our Day’ on Friday, July 30, 2021.

The passionate appeal turned into a national interest that drew scores of entities to the school to make it fun-filled.

A day the school says will remain etched in the minds of management, staff, parents and students forever.

“What started out as an annual celebration of the last day of our school year, turned into a surprise outpouring of support from top companies across the country and many individuals with donations and pledges for various products and services.



“Christ Ambassadors School of Excellence has been humbled and excited by the turn of events since then and wishes to express its deep gratitude to the over 100 companies and individuals who have shown so much love to the children, especially Oswald,” the school said in a statement.

Extending appreciation to the various companies and individuals for their contribution, they mentioned Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman, former Minister of Education and Former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast.

Prof Opoku-Agyeman, in showing support, donated an Ipad to young Gennuh.

Musicians Kidi, Mr Drew, and Dope Nation also stormed the school premises with thrilling performances the students could not resist.

ALSO READ:



“It’s been an amazing experience for the management, staff, parents, and students at Christ Ambassadors School of Excellence.

“Oswald and his parents continue to be overwhelmed by the experience and join the school in thanking everyone for their generosity for making this year’s Our Day ‘The OSWALD DAY’,” the statement added.



Christ Ambassadors School of Excellence, founded in 1993, is a leading basic school focused on excellence in education based on Christian principles to support and build strong foundations for its over 1,000 student population.

The school, located in the South Odorkor Estate, Dansoman, houses nursery, primary and junior high departments and works to promote excellence among its management and staff to fulfil its vision to groom unique future champions.