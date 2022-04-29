A Brazilian man who got married to nine wives decided to create a “sex rota” for his wives so neither of them feel left out… but he now says it has caused issues.

Arthur O Urso, who hails from Brazil, made news headlines when he married nine wives at once in a bid to “celebrate free love” and “protest against monogamy“.

According to Mr Urso, his first wife Luana Kazaki, formalised their union with eight other women at a Catholic church in São Paulo. This joined the other eight ladies to the marriage. It however is not legally binding as polygamy is illegal in Brazil.

In a new development, Arthur has now revealed that he has been struggling to balance the needs of his many wives and so he decided to create a sex schedule to make sure each partner had some love.

It however didn’t help him balance the needs of each lover and he later found it to be too stressful and structured. The model as well, found difficulty with each wife between the sheets as he confessed that he often found himself thinking about his other wives.

He said, “They all want to fulfil my sexuality at any cost, they are happy to make it their goal. Our sex life is really fun and pleasurable, and initially I tried to have sex by appointment.

“But following a timetable caused a lot of problems and sometimes I felt like I had to have sex because of the schedule, and not for pleasure.

“On other occasions I had sex with one wife while thinking about another.”

The issues in the bedroom forced Arthur to give up the “sex rota” altogether and now he focuses on letting things “flow naturally”.

Arthur is quoted as saying, “It doesn’t take long to get attention or affection when you have that many wives. It didn’t seem right so we got rid of it and now the sex flows naturally, it’s been great.

“It is very fun, pleasurable and unique to experience everything collectively, and they are all very different in bed.

“One of them, I won’t name her to keep her privacy, likes to be dominant and I like a woman who tells me what she wants.”

Arthur insisted that his wives do not mind how often each of the wives get to make love to him. However he does admit that jealousy does creep in occasionally.

He added, “When I have given one of them an expensive gift and another a smaller or cheaper one, there has been jealousy among them.

“They all demand attention, affection and sex to be part of our everyday life, and I can’t do more for one than the other. I’m still learning about our relationship.”

However one wife has decided to leave the marriage. Arthur recently revealed that one of them, Agatha, will be leaving.

He previously said, “She wanted to have me all to herself. It didn’t make sense – we have to share. I was very sad about the separation and even more surprised by her excuse.

“She said that she was missing a monogamous relationship. “My other wives thought her attitude was wrong and that she accepted the marriage for adventure and not for real feelings.

“I know I’ve lost a wife, but I’m not going to replace her at the moment.”