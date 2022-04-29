A hybrid waste-to-energy power plant has been commissioned at Gyankobaa in the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The 400-kilowatt facility, known as the ‘Hybrid-PV-Biogas-Pyrolysis-Plant’, has the capacity to convert 12 tons of waste into bio-fertilizer and energy daily.

The facility is being funded by the German government through the Federal Ministry of Education and Research.

The €6.2 million project is tipped as one of the solutions to Ghana’s waste management and power generation challenges, while generally reducing the health hazards from pollution and climate change.

The plant will also help to drastically reduce waste in Kumasi, diversify energy sources and supply, and create jobs for more than a thousand people in the region.

The project was built in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, and led by the University of Rostock in Germany through the West Africa Science Centre in Climate Change and Adapted Land (WASCAL).

Speaking on behalf of President Akufo-Addo, the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, said the government will continue to engage stakeholders to come out with innovative and sustainable projects to help address the many challenges faced by the country.

He said the hybrid project has come at a time when major cities like Accra and Kumasi are facing dire challenges on how to properly tackle waste.

He believes the initiative will help to remedy the waste management challenges confronting Metropolitan, Municipal and District assemblies.

Dr. Kwaku Afriyie further pointed out that the debt within the energy sector, coupled with the cost of power generation, grossly affects the economy, hence, it is necessary to accept the waste-to-power generation plant.

He said the plant will also produce bio fertilisers which will help to boost agriculture and cut down on mineral fertilisers while improving the soil structure and contribute to Ghana’s climate change mitigating strategy.

The representative of the Federal Ministry of Education and Research, Dr Stefan Kaufmann, commended the government and the other partners for assiduously supporting the project.

He said the initiation of the project was necessary to address ancient challenges, including the abundance of waste and lack of energy in many parts of the country.

Dr Kaufmann indicated the plant will help curb the numerous health and environmental challenges faced by citizens in a useful way.

He said apart from job creation, the plant will also aid to generate more bio-fertilizers for Ghanaian farmers.

The Chief of Gyankobaa, Nana Obofuo Atwimakwaa Boakye-Darkwah II, appreciated the governments of Ghana and Germany for building the waste management project.

He appealed to the President to complete construction of roads in the area.

Meanwhile, plans are advanced to build ten more of such plants in other regions within a period of 20 years, should the Gyankobaa’s pilot plant work effectively.