The Gender-based Circuit Court in Accra has granted a trader accused of having anal sex with his 13-year-old daughter ¢100,000 bail.

Isaac Tettey, 36, is reported to have pleaded not guilty to three charges of incest, defilement and unnatural canal knowledge of his daughter.

As part of his bail condition, he is to produce three sureties two of whom are to be justified with landed property.

The court presided over by Christiana Cann has directed the prosecution led by DSP Agnes Boafo to file disclosures within 14 days.

Presenting the case, the prosecution said the complainant is a 13-year-old victim (name withheld) who has stayed with her father [the suspect], for the past five years at Kaneshie near Dansoman station.

According to the prosecutor, throughout those years the suspect who is a trader slept on the same bed with the victim. However, in 2021, the victim felt an unusual feeling.

When the victim woke up, DSP Boafo told the court she saw the suspect having sexual intercourse with her through her anus.

The Prosecutor said, the suspect continued having sex with the victim through her anus and vagina until May 2022, when the victim’s aunty detected an anomaly in how she walked.

DSP Boafo said Aunty Gladys questioned the victim and that is where the 13-year-old narrated her ordeal.

Upon hearing the news, the aunty confronted the suspect but he denied the allegation.

DSP Boafo said the victim started avoiding her father by sleeping with her aunty or her grandmother. But the suspect took offence.

The Prosecutor said, the suspect will either insult the victim or beat her without any act of provocation because she refused to sleep in the suspect’s room.

“On September 22, at about 6:30 pm, the suspect beat the victim and she came to Kaneshie DOVVSU [Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit] and reported the case.

“Suspect was arrested for investigation. Police medical report form was issued in the name of the victim to be taken to hospital for examination, treatment and endorsement of the form by police,” the Prosecutor told the court.

After hearing the proceedings granted the suspect bail and adjourned the case to October 18, 2022