Actor Prince David Osei has joined the list of celebrities who have vocally declared their stand against legalising homosexuality in the country.

According to him, same-sex relationships have never been the natural way of doing things.

In his view, men can never become women and vice versa, hence the debate beefing up on social media should be overlooked.

He wrote:

In the beginning, God created Adam and Eve, not Steve and Steve!! No one is denying one’s humanity if you are gay. But we are not supposed to pretend that men are women and women are men.

We won’t modify basic biology because it threatens one’s subjective sense of being Gay.

For all of human history boy met girl, girl met boy! You can’t magically change your gender, you can’t magically change your age, you can’t magically change your sex, Ben Shapiro, he wrote on Instagram.

MORE:

In a subsequent post, he posted a video of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, saying LGBQT cannot happen under his tenure.