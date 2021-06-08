Netherlands and Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has been ruled out of this summer’s European Championships due to injury.

Frank de Boer, the head coach, will not be calling up a replacement for the tournament, which starts for the Netherlands on Sunday against Ukraine.

The Netherlands broke the news on Tuesday morning in a post on Twitter, which read: “Van de Beek has to let the European Championship pass by. The midfielder is struggling with an injury.

“As a result, he is not available in time for EURO 2020. Frank de Boer will not call a replacement for Van de Beek.”

Van de Beek, who was signed by United from Ajax last summer for an initial fee in the region of £35m, made just four Premier League starts in a frustrating first season in England.

His United teammate Marcus Rashford shared a message of support for Van de Beek on Tuesday.

The England forward’s tweet read: “Sorry mate, take some time for yourself and keep your head high.”

