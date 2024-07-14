Manchester United have signed Bologna and Netherlands striker Joshua Zirkzee in a deal worth £36.54m.

The 23-year-old has signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford, with the option of a further 12 months.

Zirkzee’s Bologna contract included a 40m euros (£33.6m) release clause, but United opted to agree a slightly increased price in order to pay the fee over a three-year period to help with Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Zirkzee becomes the first signing the men’s side have made since Sir Jim Ratcliffe became co-owner by purchasing a 27.7% stake in the club last December.

He scored 12 goals in 37 appearances last season as Serie A side Bologna claimed a surprise spot in this season’s Champions League.

Zirkzee joined Bayern Munich from Feyenoord in 2017, before moving to Bologna for about £7.15m five years later after loan spells with Parma and Anderlecht.

He was named in Ronald Koeman’s Euro 2024 squad but made just two substitute appearances for the Netherlands, who lost to England in the semi-finals.

Zirkzee, the 2023/24 Serie A Under-23 Player of the Year, said it was “a privilege to join such an iconic club” and he is “ready for this next challenge, to go to another level in my career and win more trophies”.

Dan Ashworth, United’s new sporting director, said adding to the club’s group of forward players was “a key aim for this summer”.

He called Zirkzee “an outstanding talent who was ready to make an impact for Manchester United”, adding the frontman’s “ability and desire to grow into a world-class player means that he will be a great addition to the squad that we are building for the exciting season ahead and beyond”.

United boss Erik ten Hag has seen his attacking options depleted by the departure of Anthony Martial in June following the expiry of his contract.

Rasmus Hojlund, a £72m signing from Atalanta in 2023, scored 16 goals in 43 appearances during his debut season at the club.

But the Denmark forward lost his starting place by the end of the season as Ten Hag opted to play Bruno Fernandes in a false-nine position during their FA Cup final win against Manchester City in May.