The excitement is building ahead of England aiming to create footballing history later against Spain in Berlin’s Olympiastadion.

Tens of thousands of England fans have been pouring into the German capital and not all of them are lucky enough to have tickets – there are reports of some changing hands for thousands of pounds.

Every bar, café and fan zone is awash with fans from both teams counting down the hours until kick-off.

Here is a photographic flavour of the atmosphere.

PA: These fans have been parading with a replica trophy around Berlin’s Breitscheidplatz

Andrew Milligan/PA Media

This optimistic Spanish fan is hoping against hope that he can land a last-minute ticket for the final. Good luck with that, amigo…

Ben Birchall/PA Media

Berlin’s Weidendammer bridge has been given a new look in recent days by England fans – can you spot your local area among these flags?

PA: This happy duo in Berlin hope to be cheering and fist-pumping the air for England later



The party is not just happening in Germany.

England fans at home and overseas on holiday are also getting in on the action, from transforming streets into a sea of white and red flags, to heading down to fan zones to watch the game.

And some are showing their support in more permanent ways.

Dan Thomas from Swindon has already declared the Three Lions as champions with a tattoo on his leg of a trophy and the words: “England Euro 2024 Winners.”

More than 42,000 people watched him go under the needle in a process that took two and a half hours.

Jack Wilkinson/PA Media

Confidence or bravado? Dan Thomas from Swindon has made it abundantly clear how he thinks tonight’s final will go!

Getty Images: Dressed in their finest: Back home, the Kirby estate in London is not exactly short of flags ahead of the final

Germany’s Brandenburg Gate has become a hotspot for fans – both English and Spanish – to come dressed in their football Sunday best and pose in their country colours.

And fans have not just confined themselves to the city’s historic monument – they have been getting the party started right across Berlin.

Reuters: Ole!, ole!, ole! Banging the drum – literally – for Spain

PA: Toro bravo! Small in stature but impressive – this plastic bull takes centre stage among these Spanish fans in Berlin

Central Berlin has been transformed as fans deck out the German capital in their team colours ahead of tonight’s match – with some fans adopting crazy hairstyle colours.

PA: Fans come in all shapes and sizes… and hairstyles, real or otherwise



PA: Sam Tattersall wears his devotion on his head with the St George’s Cross – a haircut he says “could stay for a year” if England win

PA: And these Spanish fans are also getting in on the crazy hair colour act!