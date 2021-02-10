Scott McTominay’s well-taken extra-time strike was enough to send Manchester United into the FA Cup quarter-finals at the expense of West Ham.

On a bitterly cold night at Old Trafford, the hosts came closest to breaking the deadlock inside 90 minutes when Lukasz Fabianski reacted quickly to turn the ball on to a post after Victor Lindelof’s header had taken a huge deflection off Craig Dawson.

However, in a game that included a historic concussion substitution, when Issa Diop was replaced at half-time, McTominay had the final word.

The opportunity was created by Marcus Rashford on his 250th United appearance.

Following a break that took United from one penalty area to the other, Rashford flicked a delicate pass into McTominay’s path with the outside of his foot and the Scotland midfielder’s first-time finish flew low into the net.

It means United have reached the last eight for a seventh consecutive year as they bid to lift the trophy for the first time since 2016.