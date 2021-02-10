Juventus held Inter to a goalless draw to confirm their place in the final of the Coppa Italia, thanks to a narrow victory on aggregate.

Cristiano Ronaldo – whose double in the first leg gave Juventus a 2-1 lead – had the best chances in an entertaining first-half but Inter’s defenders threw their bodies in the way to prevent the Portuguese, with Alessandro Bastoni and Stefan De Vrij both making important blocks, and Samir Handanovic also saved a shot with his feet.

At the opposite end, Romelu Lukaku couldn’t turn Milan Skriniar’s header in at the far post and the returning Christian Eriksen’s goalbound shot was repelled, as Inter, needing to score at least two goals to advance, failed to find a way through before the interval.

The second-half took some time to open up but when it did Handanovic needed to be alert to deny Ronaldo what would have been a goal of the season contender.

Substitute Stefano Sensi went closest for the visitors but ultimately Antonio Conte’s men lacked the creativity to undo a stubborn Juventus.

Andrea Pirlo’s side will now meet Atalanta or Napoli in the final – if it’s the latter it would be a repeat of last year’s final in which Juventus lost on penalties.