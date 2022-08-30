Antony has completed his medical ahead of his £85m (€100m) move to Manchester United from Ajax.

United reached an agreement with Ajax for the eagerly-anticipated transfer on Monday, subject to international clearance.

Personal terms have been agreed and a formal announcement is expected soon.

The forward is unlikely to be available for United’s Premier League game against Leicester City on Thursday as their visa and work permits are in process and they must be completed before midday on Wednesday for him to be included in the squad.

The move to United will see Antony reunited with ex-Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, who has already recruited defender Lisandro Martinez from his former club.

Antony has 31 goals and 27 assists in 134 club appearances for Ajax and Sao Paulo, and two goals and two assists in nine senior appearances for his native Brazil. He has won two Eredivisie titles and a gold medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Manchester United face Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday, when Antony could well make his debut.