The Yamoransa Divisional Police have arrested a 28-year-old mason for inflicting knife wounds on his colleague at Kwabena Ansah in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

Abeiku James is reported to have stabbed and cut off the penis of his victim, Kwesi John, during a scuffle over a mobile phone on Monday.

Narrating the incident to Adom News’ Kofi Adjei, the Assemblyman for the area said the victim took naked pictures of the suspect when he was bathing.

Justice Abban Kansa said this made the suspect confront the victim to delete his naked pictures.

But he refused to comply and further threatened to show the pictures to his girlfriend. Infuriated by his defiance, the suspect took a cutlass nearby and inflicted wounds on the victim.

Confirming the incident, the Police said the victim is in critical condition and is currently on admission at the hospital.