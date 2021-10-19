When it comes to sex, there are many dos and don’ts, especially when it comes to your sexual health.

While peeing after sex in order to avoid a UTI is a widely-known rule, a lesser-known rule is that you should also steer clear of tight clothing, such as tight jeans and leggings.

When you have sex there is [usually] an excess of bodily fluids and the friction spreads the bacteria around.

Wearing tight pants can cause pelvic pain, vaginal itching, or worse.

Wearing tight or synthetic clothing, such as leggings, skinny jeans, gym clothing, and swimming costumes, can create an environment where problems like thrush are much more likely to develop.

Vaginal discharge (usually white, sometimes yellow, generally thick), pelvic pain, vaginal itching, and sometimes perineal or perianal itching, are common symptoms.

But don’t fret. Giving uptight clothes and looking after your nether region is easier than you think.