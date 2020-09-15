A 35-year-old man, Kayode Oloruntoba, was shot dead by a fellow customer at a shawarma joint in Alagbado, Lagos, on Friday, September 11, 2020.



According to reports, Kayode had been invited by his friend, Kazeem Okikiola, to join him at the joint to have a good time.

The suspect who’s now on the run got into a squabble with Kazeem about who should be served first by the shawarma seller.

Reports suggest the irate customer, out of anger, left the spot, drove away in his car, only to return a few minutes later to shot in the direction of the two friends.

ALSO READ:

Unfortunately, the bullet hit Kayode and the suspect fled the scene.

Residents rushed to call a native doctor who allegedly extracted the bullet before he was rushed to a hospital but was rejected because he didn’t have a police report.



The victim died while being transported to another hospital in Abeokuta