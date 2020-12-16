

A 40-year-old man, Etifa Obukulubu, is in police grips after setting his lover and her pastor on fire at Igbogene in Nigeria.

The suspect, who confessed his crime to the police, said he was overpowered by his anger after catching his lover having a romp with her pastor.

His lover happens to be the female assistant of the New Baptist Church pastor.

Narrating to newsmen at the Bayelsa State Police Command, the estranged lover said: “It was due to anger that I carried out the arson. We have been dating for four years and this year, between October 30 and 31, I realised that my girlfriend was always going to the pastor’s house each time I was not at home.”

He continued that after he suspected the affair, he trailed his lover to the pastor’s house, where he caught them red-handed after peeping through the window.

