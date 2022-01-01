A TikTok skit almost turned fatal for an Indonesian lady who tripped and fell off a moving train.

The Tiktoker who was participating in the famous ‘Titanic Pose’ challenge could be seen waving her hands and attempting to lean into the air.

Without taking consideration of an incoming train, she moved her body too swiftly, causing her to lose balance and fall off.

It took the fast intervention of one of the passengers to drag her, as she skid beside the moving train.

With the help of other onlookers, she was pulled back into the train and the obvious look of overwhelming fear replaced the joy with which she was recording with.

The gesture has been described as the save of the year, as judging from the video, the TikToker could not have survived the fall.

Watch video below: