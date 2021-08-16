A young man from the Ashanti Region has narrated how he woke up with a shrunken penis after he had sex with a strange lady.



Collins Atta, who is in his mid-20s, said he met the strange lady at a funeral and talked to her concerning his interest in her to be in a relationship.



He said the lady agreed and he invited her home to get to know each other by spending some quality time together.



He said the lady came home and she finally gave up the trophy to him by way of sex but when he penetrated her without a condom the experience was utterly different from all his sexual experiences.



He said he never felt like he was having sex with a woman but rather felt like he had dipped his penis into a cup of cold water.



He said this strange experience made him stop the intercourse with the strange lady without ejaculating but realised three days after that a white pus was dripping from his penis like in the case when one contracts gonorrhea.

He said his manhood started shrinking from its original size that he was incensed to call her numerous times but to no avail.



He said he decided to go to where she lived to look for her but when he went to the place she was nowhere to be found. He decided to comb around for her until he met someone who showed him where she lived.



He said when he went to the new place where he had been directed, he found her there and told her his predicament of a shrunken penis but she denied having anything to do with what he is going through.



He said this made him call his mother to tell her what was happening to him and she ordered him to come home to see her at the village.



He said before calling his mother, he had visited about 20 pastors and spiritual healers with some saying he can never retrieve his normal size penis again because it had been taken to the marine world.



He made this revelation in an interview on Akoma FM.



He further revealed that the only time he feels any change in his manhood in terms of size is when he visits the toilet to ease himself, but finds it difficult to urinate because of pain.



He said he had also visited hospitals but they tell him there is nothing they can do about it.

He is still living with his strange predicament without any hope in sight for him at the time he granted the interview.