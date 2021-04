A man based in the U.S. has chosen a different route in his proposal to his girlfriend.

The man, who got a ‘YES’, said he proposed with five different rings to give his girlfriend five different options to choose from.

He wrote:

She said Yes! Asked my best friend to spend the rest of our days together! & gave her 5 different options to choose from! @mz_miller I thought I knew what love was till you came into my life. Can’t wait to see all the blessings that God has in store for us! [SIC]