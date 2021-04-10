Trent Alexander Arnold struck a stunning stoppage-time winner as Liverpool bolster their bid to finish in the Champions League places with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side bounced back from their Champions League chastening in Madrid to move above West Ham into fourth spot and end their recent L4 hoodoo.

The Reds started brightly and created several chances with Mo Salah wasting a gilt-edged opening when clear on goal on 13 minutes.

It proved to be a costly miss as Villa sneaked in front when Ollie Watkins, who struck a hat-trick against the Reds in the Villans’ 7-2 win in October, somehow squeezed a low shot under Alisson on 43 minutes.

Liverpool thought they had levelled in first-half stoppage-time but Roberto Firmino’s close-range finish was chalked off by VAR as Diogo Jota was ruled offside in the build-up.

The home side continued to look the more likely after the break and eventually ended a 12 hour and 44-minute wait for a league goal from open play on home turf when Salah nodded in a rebound just prior to the hour.

The Reds struggled to build on their momentum though and left it late to snatch victory when Alexander Arnold curled a wonderful finish into the corner.

Liverpool will now gear up for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final with Real Madrid on Wednesday. Villa are not in action until they host leaders Man City in the Premier League on Wednesday, April 21.