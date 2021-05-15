A 28-year-old man has had his lower lip chewed off during a fight over GH¢18 at Bibiani Old Town in the Western North Region.

The victim, Kofi Anelka, was reportedly attacked by his friend, Asare Bediako at a drinking spot in the area.

Adom News’ Augustine Boah, who followed the story, reported that Mr Bediako bought GH¢2 of local gin [akpeteshie] but gave the bar operator of GH¢20.

The bar operator did not have change so his friend, Mr Anelka gave him the GH¢2 and collected the GH GH¢20.

An attempt by Mr Bediako to collect his money from his friend resulted in a fight. This is because, Mr Anelka insisted on giving him GH¢18.

The two gentlemen, who were intoxicated, decided to settle the matter with a fight leading to the injury.

The suspect, Mr Bediako is said to have bolted from the scene after he saw blood oozing out of his friend’s mouth.

He managed to raise alarm and was rushed to Bibiani Government Hospital for treatment and later discharged.

He then lodged a complaint at the Bibiani Police Command. The police has mounted a manhunt for Mr Bediako.