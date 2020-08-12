Residents of Juapong, a town in the North Tongu District of the Volta region, have demonstrated against the district police after a snub when they were alerted about a rape and murder incident.

It was gathered that yesterday, at about 10:pm, armed men accosted a businessman and his wife on their way home.

They shot the man who died on the spot over 20 times and raped his wife on the street, after which they left her for dead.

Upon hearing the shouts of the woman, people living around the scene rushed to their rescue and the police were immediately alerted.

However, several calls to the police were met with the excuse that they do not have a vehicle to convey them to the scene, leaving intervention on the shoulders of the residents.

ALSO READ

Therefore, Wednesday morning the youth blocked the main road from Ho to Atimpoku to register their grievances against the failed security service.

The residents also burnt tyres on the side of the roads, leaving cars little space to maneuver through leading to heavy traffic.