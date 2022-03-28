A 47-year-old man has reportedly been killed while two others are in critical condition in an accident at Gomoa Akotsi in the Central region.

The deceased, Kweku Adei, was said to be part of three passengers in a Nissan Rogue car with the registration ER 242-20.

According to reports, the driver of the Nissan Rogue, driving on top speed hit a heap of sand at Gomoa Akotsi Bicycle Junction on the Kasoa Cape Coast Highway, killing one and injuring two other passengers onboard.

A resident who witnessed the accident, Andy Odoom, told Adom News the driver in his bid to avoid the heavy traffic decided to use the shoulders of the road but failed to see the sand.

Mr Odoom said the Nissan Rogue somersaulted several times, killing one person instantly with two others in critical condition.

The injured were rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital while the deceased has been deposited at the same hospital’s morgue.