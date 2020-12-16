A 30-year-old man has reportedly died just a day after he secured a new job with the Ghana Immigration Service.

The deceased, Andrew Adomako-Jassie, reportedly died after complaining of headache.

His friend shared the sad story on Twitter and explained that he had been out of the university for three years without a job before he got his huge break.

According to reports, the deceased was supposed to start his job training on Monday, December 14, 2020, but he complained of headache and passed away the very day he was meant to start the work.

My guy has been stressing for a job for the past 3 years after Uni, only to get a job and die the next day.



Hmmm RIP Abodam. 💔💔 — Harden (@_bernvrd) December 15, 2020

