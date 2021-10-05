A 31-year-old palm wine tapper at Assin Amanbete Larteh, Isaac Kwame Tetteh, is battling for his life after his father inflicted cutlass wounds on him.

He is said to have had a misunderstanding with his father, 63-year-old Gideon Teye, popularly known as Kampala, while they were working on a farm.

The misunderstanding was over how many trees each would tap, out of the over hundred they were working on.

After their issue was settled, the victim returned home, and while sleeping on the varender, his father launched the attack.

He received multiple slashes in his arm and neck, and he was rescued by some neighbours who heard his cries.

Assin South District Police Commander, DSP Okyere Andam, told Adom News’ Alfred Amoh that the suspect is in police custody while the victim is receiving treatment at St. Francis Xavier Hospital.

“The suspect cut his son in the arm and on the neck while he was sleeping. The victim shouted managed to shout for help leading to the arrest of the suspect. The victim was then rushed to the hospital where he is receiving treatment,” he narrated.

He added that the suspect confessed to committing the crime but says he acted under the influence of alcohol.

“He is a palm wine tapper so it is likely he was indeed under the influence of alcohol but we are dealing with the law so forgiveness is out of the question,” he added.