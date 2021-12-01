A middle-aged man has been arraigned and charged with stealing Bible at Naivas Supermarket worth Ksh1840.

Augustine Wanyoni, who was arraigned at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, is said t have on November 29, 2021, at Naivas Supermarket Development House along Moi Avenue in Nairobi stole two Revised Standard bibles worth Ksh1840.

According to a police report, Wanyoni entered the supermarket at around 7:00 pm where he acted as a client before stealing the Holy books.

“He picked two Revised Standard bibles valued at Ksh920 each,” the report read in part.

It’s alleged that after picking the said Bible books, the accused hid them in his jacket and passed the cashier table without paying.

The security personnel manning the supermarket became suspicious and stopped him. They then searched him and recovered the two Bibles in his jacket and was then escorted to Central Police Station.

The accused pleaded not guilty before Chief Magistrate Wendy Mucheni and was granted a cash bail of Ksh20,000 or an alternative bond of a similar amount.