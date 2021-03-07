A man was found decapitated and set on fire at the Tesano-Achimota overhead bridge on Independence Day.

The man was found without the decapitated head and is yet to be identified.

But the Tesano Police Command investigating the case believe he may have been a cobbler.

The attackers are also suspected to have kidnapped the victim’s wife and child.

The Tesano Divisional Commander, ACP Oduro Amaning, who was at the crime scene, said that they received the news after a report from a civilian.

“Someone came to make a report at the station that they had found a headless body so we rushed to the scene and found a body without a head which was also burnt,” he told Citi News.

The Tesano Divisional Commander said he was doing all he could to ensure that the perpetrators are caught and brought to book.

ACP Amaning added that investigations are ongoing to try and get the identity of the man who was murdered.

“We have not been able to identify the victim yet but we have had some information suggesting that he was a shoemaker and I’m sure we will be able to identify him soon. Investigations are still ongoing,” he added.