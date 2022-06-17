Police in the Agortime Ziope District of the Volta Region is on a manhunt for a man believed to have murdered an old man at Kpetoe.

Citi News reports Apetor Yesu [now deceased], is a homeowner and was approached by the suspect for accommodation after he was left stranded at Kpetoe.

However, after escorting the suspect out of the house, the Apetor Yesu reportedly never returned.

His headless body was found after a search by the youth of the community.

Assemblyman for the Kpetoe South Electoral Area, Philip Akpese Jomo, said efforts were underway to find the suspect and also retrieve the head of the deceased.

He said the body cannot be buried without the head.