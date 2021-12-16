A man, believed to be in his fifties, Kwabena Tantan, has lost his life after falling off a coconut tree at Saltpond in the Mfantsiman Municipality of the Central Region.

Sources say the incident happened at dawn when he was attempting to steal coconut belonging to an aged man in the area.

This would not be the first time the deceased had been caught stealing coconut. It is said that he had several pending cases at the Saltpond police station.

It is unclear what led to his fall as he is said to be one of the hardened climbers in the area.

He was found lying dead in a gutter beneath the coconut tree, with over 20 plucked coconuts surrounding him.

Assemblyman for Bradoo Electoral area, Stephen Dadzie, told Adom News the district police have been informed of the development.

The body has been deposited at the Saltpond Government Hospital morgue awaiting investigation and burial.