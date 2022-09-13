A man was dragged away by police officers after he heckled Prince Andrew during a procession.

The solemn cortege took place from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral and was disrupted by a man who allegedly yelled at Prince Andrew.

In a clip of the procession along the Royal Mile in the Scottish capital Edinburgh, he could allegedly be seen shouting while crowds sang ‘God Save The King’.

He allegedly yelled “Andrew, you’re a sick old man” as the Duke of York passed behind his mother’s hearse.

Police quickly dealt with him and dragged him away from the crowd as the procession continued.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed a man had been arrested after an incident on the Royal Mile.

A spokesman said; “A 22-year old man was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2.50pm on Monday, September 12.”

King Charles III was among members of the Royal Family who joined the solemn procession.

He will unite with senior royals for a vigil at St Giles’ Cathedral where the coffin will lie at rest before being flown to London on Tuesday.

The skirl of bagpipes was the only sound as kilted soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland bore the coffin from the Palace of Holyrood House and placed it in the hearse.

A gun salute crashed out from a battery on Edinburgh Castle as the hearse began its journey. Then there was just silence.

On Sunday, Queen Elizabeth’s oak coffin, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland with a wreath on top, was taken by hearse on a six-hour journey from Balmoral through picturesque Scottish countryside, villages, small towns and cities to Edinburgh.

King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward follow the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth ( Image: REUTERS)



Tens of thousands of well-wishers lined the roads to pay their respects, while huge crowds, some in tears, gathered in Edinburgh to greet the cortege.

Elizabeth died on Thursday morning in her holiday home at Balmoral, in the Scottish Highlands, at the age of 96 after a 70-year reign, plunging the nation into mourning.

Charles became king on her death and was formally proclaimed as monarch on Saturday.