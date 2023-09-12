Two suspects have been arrested in Kwekwe, facing charges of sodomy after it was discovered that they had been living together, with one of them disguising himself as a woman.

The bizarre case unfolded when his true identity was exposed during a sexual encounter.

In July of this year, James Mapawu age 40 reportedly visited a popular nightclub. It was here that he encountered Praise Mpofu, 25, who was masquerading as a woman.

The unexpected meeting took an even stranger turn when James, under the assumption that Praise was a woman, proposed a romantic relationship.

However, doubts have since emerged regarding the sincerity of James’ claims.

“Something is not adding up in James’ version since he is saying that he proposed to Praise thinking he was a woman due to the dress code.

“But, we suspect he was aware that this Praise was also into this sodomy,” explained an anonymous source.

Following James’s proposal, he and Praise embarked on what appeared to be a romantic relationship. They began living together at Mapawu’s residence, sharing intimate moments during this time.

However, what James believed to be a love affair would soon unravel in an unexpected and shocking manner.

The truth came to light during a sexual encounter when Praise experienced an erection, revealing his true gender identity as a man.

The revelation was met with shock and confusion on James’s part, leading to a heated argument between the two.

James reported Praise to the authorities for engaging in sodomy. Both individuals were subsequently arrested for their involvement in the incident.

The duo is expected to appear in court soon.