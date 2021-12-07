A Nigerian police command has arrested a 32-year-old man, Biodun Adebiyi, for allegedly beating a 30-year-old cigarette seller to death over 50N (70p) balance.



It is reported that the suspect was arrested on Sunday, December 5, at his residence in Lagos following a report by the deceased’s father.

The complainant told the police that the suspect visited his shop to buy cigarettes and his son, Mukaila Adamu, attended to him.

He stated further that the suspect returned later to demand for a balance of N50 which he did not deserve.

According to him, this led to an argument between him and the deceased, and in the course, the suspect descended heavily on his son with blows.

He explained that the victim collapsed immediately and he was rushed to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The police upon receipt of the report visited the crime scene and the suspect was promptly arrested.

He said the corpse of the deceased has been deposited at mortuary for autopsy.