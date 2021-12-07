Bono Regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has explained his political ‘sobriety’, especially in the second term of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government.

According to him, having played a vital role in the first term, he had to take a break to tackle some family and personal issues.

Abronye DC disclosed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday while re-launching his comeback into Ghana’s body politics.

The vociferous NPP Regional Chairman announced a break from communicating for the NPP in the media a few months after the party secured a second term.

But it was speculated that he was peeved for not getting a position he was eyeing in government.

Sources within the NPP alleged that Abronye DC decided to take a backseat to watch the government fail.

But in a rebuttal, the NPP Bono Regional Chairman described the allegation as a figment of people’s imagination.

Conceding that he would have accepted any appointment in President Akufo-Addo’s administration, Abronye DC said he won’t kill himself for not getting none.

“I’m a self-made man so I won’t go broke because I didn’t get any position in government. I have always survived,” he stated.

Abronye DC indicated that though he was not happy with the happenings in the NPP, he is back for good.

Play attached audio for more: