A 22-year-old man is battling for his life at the Twifo Praso District Hospital in the Twifo Atimorkwa District of the Central Region.

This was after the victim, identified as Prospser Gyasi, was electrocuted by a transformer belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Police reports indicate the incident occurred at about 6:00 am on Monday at the Twifo Praso new Market.

However, the reason behind his actions cannot be immediately established.

The victim sustained severe burns and various degrees of injuries on his face, head, legs, and hands and was rushed to Twifo Praso District Hospital for treatment.