A man has physically assaulted his stepdaughter to death at a farming community in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis of the Western Region.

Emmanuel Devor, popular known as Tsatsu, who has been arrested by the Police claimed the 20-year-old Benedicta Asaffuah, was very disrespectful to him, something he said provoked him Sunday to assault the lady to her death.

The incident came as a shock to residents of Ahenkofi.

Although the younger sister of the deceased who witnessed the incident said the stepfather strangled her sister, the suspect rather claimed he gave her a big blow which sent her to the ground.

The devastated mother of the deceased, Augustina Dadzie, told Connect FM’s Omanbapa morning show host, Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson that she was in the living room on Palm Sunday morning at about 9:00 a.m. when she heard an unusual noise outside.

“I quickly came out to see my husband and my daughter in a brawl. I tried to separate them but could not so I decided to rush to call a neighbour next-door to help but when I returned, I saw my daughter lying motionlessly on the ground,” she narrated in Twi.

According to the mother, some neighbours came to the scene quickly organised a taxi to rush the victim to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital but she was pronounced dead on arrival.

When asked what caused him to assault his stepdaughter to death, Devor said he asked the deceased to move out of his house because she had been disrespecting him.

According to him, the lady refused and that provoked him to hit her.

Benedicta’s body has since been deposited at the Takoradi Government Hospital for autopsy while Police investigations have commenced.