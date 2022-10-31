A 25-year-old resident of Effutu in the Central Region has been arrested for stealing street lights in the area.

The area has since four days been plunged in darkness following series of theft of lights installed by the Member of Parliamen Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

Luck run out on the suspect, Kwame Bondzie, when he was caught in the act of disabling cables to steal the street lights.

He confessed the items would have been sold to some accomplices in other districts.

The suspect has been handed over to the Winneba police command who told Adom News’ Seth Kofi Adjei the matter will not be taken lightly.

The police are processing the suspect for court.

