Police are investigating a man who allegedly delivered a child’s head in the Ugandan Parliament building disguised as a wrapped gift for speaker Rebecca Kadaga.

The man whose identity is not yet disclosed was intercepted at the Parliament gate opposite the National Theatre by security while trying to access the speaker’s office.

When asked by security where he was going, he said he was delivering a gift to the speaker.

This prompted the security officers to ask what was in the gift parcel and on opening it, they reportedly discovered that it was a child’s head.

They quickly apprehended the man and briefly detained him at the parliament police offices before whisking him away.

The reporter later observed a security detail carrying a black briefcase with gloves, being taken out of the parliament building.

Police officers at the security checkpoint who spoke to URN on condition of anonymity confirmed the incident and said that the messenger was a smart, composed man, with a face mask.

Helen Kaweesa, the assistant director of communications and public affairs says that her office is yet to receive an official report from the parliament security detail and police on the reported incident.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire also says that they are still investigating the incident.