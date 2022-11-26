A 20-year-old man, who has currently been identified as Uncle Joe, has been arrested by the Assin Fosu Police for allegedly inflicting cutlass wounds on his friend at Pomaa Pokuase at Assin Fosu.

The victim, Emmanuel Appiah, 22, who is currently battling for his life at Assin Fosu Polyclinic, is said to have demanded for his ¢20 share of the money they jointly worked for but the suspect refused to honour the demand.

According to the father of the victim, Nana Appiah, who explained the incident to the media, the victim, who was in dire need of the money, reported the incident to the suspect’s father of the development.

The suspect, Uncle Joe, who was not pleased with the manner the victim revealed the issue to his father, allegedly went to the victim’s house with offensive weapons including a cutlass.

The suspect pulled it up in an attempt to stab the victim’s stomach.

Out of fear, the victim grabbed the cutlass with both hands which the suspect forcefully pulled it out through the hands resulting in deep cuts on eight fingers of the victim.

The suspect , who absconded after the incident, has since been arrested by the Assin Fosu police command to assist in investigation.