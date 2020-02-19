The Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVSSU) of the Kasoa Divisional Police Command, have arrested a 49-year-old Adamu Tawiah, for allegedly sodomising a 19-year-old JHS one pupil.

The incident occurred at Kasoa Peace Town in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

In an interview with Adom News, the victim stated that the suspect, Tawiah, informed him of his intent to befriend him.

After numerous interactions on different occasions, the victim said, Adamu Tawiah forced him and had sex through the anus.

“He tied me down and raped me. He slept with me five times in the year. He gives me GH¢15, sometimes 20 [cedis]. He said something will happen to me if I told anyone. So I told my friend who later told my mother about it,” he narrated in Twi.

Meanwhile, mother to the victim, Auntie Mouda, expressed shock at the development.

She urged the police to get to the bottom of the matter to ensure that justice prevails.

“My son was growing lean but he was reluctant to tell me what was wrong. It is very painful. Now my son has become dull and is even hesitant in responding to questions. I plead with the government to ban homosexuality in the country because it goes against the will of God,” she said.

Personnel of DOVSSU of the Kasoa Divisional Police Command who confirmed the incident said, the suspect Adamu Tawiah has been apprehended while investigations continue.

Listen to the victim in audio above

