A 73-year-old businessman, Emmanuel King Opare, and 55-year-old teacher, Elizabeth Manukure, both residents of Akuapem Mamfe, have been put before Koforidua Circuit Court ‘A’ over Ghc58,200 recruitment scam.

The accused persons in January 2021 allegedly collected the amount from six victims who are complainants in the case under false pretence of securing their enlistment into the security services of Ghana.

The complainant, Benjamin, 32, a pupil teacher, Freda, 32 self-employed, Lydia, 28, self-employed, Daniel, 25, unemployed, all residents of Accra, while the rest, Emmanuel, 25, unemployed and Richard, 25, trader are residents of Koforidua.

The facts of the case presented by the Prosecuting officer Chief Inspector Bernard are that the first accused person Emmanuel King Opare told his friend Eric Okornoo in January 2021 that he has some protocol slots to enlist people into the security services, hence he should get some people who are interested and ready to pay Ghc7,000 for recruitment, Ghc1,200 for medicals and Ghc1,500 for prospectus, all totalling Ghc97,00.

The witness informed the complainants who eventually paid the monies totalling 58,200 cedis which were handed over to the first accused by the witness in the case together with their documents.

However, Opare failed to honour his promise of enlisting them into the security services and kept fabricating excuses.

The victims together with the complainants reported the case to the Railways Police station for investigation.

The first accused was arrested at his hideout at Mamfe Akuapem where he mentioned the second accused Elizabeth Manukere as his accomplice.

She was also arrested. She mentioned one Mr Mensah was working out the enlistment and hence sent Ghc25,200 to him.

During the caution statement, Elizabeth Manukure admitted receiving Ghc4,200 from Emmanuel King Opare for each person contrary to claims of giving her Ghc9,700 per victim.

Police investigation disclosed that Elizabeth Manukure received a total of Ghc 25,200 only from Opare and not Ghc58,200 as claimed. That Opare pocketed Ghc33,000 to himself.

They have since refunded Ghc11,500 and Ghc4,000 respectively to the complainants.

The accused persons pleaded guilty when put before Koforidua Circuit Court ‘A’ presided by His Honour Kwame Polley.

The defence counsel lawyer Adu Amankwah pleaded with the court to grant the accused bail and give them three months to refund the rest of the monies.

The judge scolded the accused persons for defrauding victims who could be their children and grandchildren.

The judge admitted the accused persons to a bail sum of Gh30,000 with two sureties each.

The case has been adjourned to July 4, 2022, for which the court is expecting the accused persons to have refunded the monies.