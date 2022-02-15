A 51-year-old man has been arrested for defrauding Sawla View Hotel in the Savannah Region of an amount of GH¢260,000.

Abdul Karim Saeed is said to have spent six months at the hotel without making any payment.

According to the management of the hotel, he and one other colleague claimed a US-based NGO they work with would pay for the accommodation.

The NGO is alleged to be into bottle recycling.

But after several failed attempts to get Mr Saeed to settle his debt, the issue was reported to the Sawla Police.

The unnamed accomplice left the Savannah Region for Kumasi and is currently at large.

According to the Sawla District Police Station Officer, Chief Inspector Awuni, Mr Saeed will be put before the Bole District Magistrate Court.

