The Chief Executive of the Asokwa Municipal Assembly has revealed plans to revive some defunct factories in the municipality.

The Jute Factory, among others, according to Akwannuasa Gyimah, has attracted strategic investors to revamp it.

“Asokwa used to be very vibrant. We are trying to bring investors. As I speak to you, there has been a promoter for the Jute Factory. He is bringing in all the needed machines. Engineers are on site fixing the machines,” he told David Akuettey on LUV-IN-THE-MORNING on Luv FM.

The MCE also revealed that Twellium Ghana is already setting up operations in the municipality.

“We also have Twellium Ghana, they are the producers of Verna Mineral Water. They have put up a factory. I believe this will create employment in the municipality.

“It is a fact that Asokwa is an industrial area. We have the facilities, structures and buildings. An investor will have that advantage by not starting from scratch,” said Mr Gyimah.

The Asokwa Municipal Assembly used to be the hub for wood processing and lumber business in the Ashanti Region.

Mr Gyimah added that plans were underway to breathe life into the industry that once created employment for the people of Asokwa and its environs.

“Most of the industries that made Asokwa vibrant were timber firms. However, you know the situation of the wood processing industries in Ghana. We do not have the raw materials. That led to the collapse of many of the wood processing companies,” he observed.

He, therefore, assured that “investors have declared their interest in revamping the industries. It is a gradual process and much energy will be put into it.”