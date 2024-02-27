A 34-year-old man identified as Kwame Kesse is on the run after allegedly killing his younger brother’s pregnant wife at Sehwi Surano ‘A’ near Anhweaso in the Bibiani Anhweaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region.

The gruesome incident occurred on Monday, February 26, 2024.

The deceased has been identified as a 20-year-old popularly known as Mummy.

An eyewitness, Francis Mensah told Adom News, a scream for help was heard from the victim’s house.

They rushed to the house to discover the lifeless body in front of their toilet

Francis indicated that she was found with multiple cutlass wounds on her throat, neck, hand, and back but it is not clear what triggered the act.

However, the suspect was nowhere in sight.

The police were informed with the body taken to Anhweaso mortuary with investigations underway and a manhunt launched for the suspect.

ALSO READ: