A 19-year-old foreman, Matinu Alhassan, appeared before an Adentan Circuit Court on September 3, 2023, for allegedly stealing GH¢57,000 from a hardware shop.

The accused person who was before the court presided over by Angela Attachie pleaded not guilty to charges of breaking into the shop, destroying a padlock and stealing.

Following his not guilty plea, the judge granted him bail in the sum of GH¢57,000, with two sureties who must prove ownership of a landed property. The case was adjourned to October 2, 2023, for further court proceedings.

Details

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo who presented the case before the court said the complainant, Emmanuel Twumasi, was a businessman.

He said Twumasi, the accused, Alhassan and his suspected accomplice, Malik Adam (currently on the run), all reside at Oyibi, Appolonia, a suburb of Accra.

He added that Twumasi, who deals in hardware equipment, owned several shops within Accra, one of which was located at Appolonia and managed by one Mohammed.

Mohammed, the suspect Adam and other employees who frequently slept in the shop.

The prosecutor said on the evening of August 8, 2023, after the shop had closed for the day, Twumasi was unable to collect the proceeds, thus entrusted the shop manager, Mohammed, to secure the money.

According to Chief Inspector Lanyo, the accused, Alhassan, learned about the existence of the money through his friend and suspected accomplice, Adam.

Therefore, around 11 p.m. the same day, Alhassan paid an unannounced visit to the shop while Adam and shop manager Mohammed were asleep.

Alhassan then proceeded to break the padlock where the money was kept and stole GH¢57,000.

While attempting to escape with the money, Alhassan was spotted and questioned by Adam.

Alhassan promised to share the money with Adam if he allowed him to escape, to which Adam agreed.

“The next day, when the shopkeeper discovered the break-in and theft, he reported it to the complainant, leading to a report being lodged at the Oyibi Police Station.

Investigations subsequently led to the arrest of the accused, who initially admitted to the offence in his caution statement.

However, he later claimed to know nothing about the missing money,” he said.

The prosecutor said efforts were underway to apprehend the suspected accomplice, Adam.