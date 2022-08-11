Mali’s interim President Col Assimi Goïta said he held a telephone conversation on Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a post on Twitter, Mr Goïta said: “We spoke of the Russian Federation’s support for Mali’s political transition, and I praised the quality of our partnership, which respects Mali’s sovereignty and the aspirations of its people.”

J’ai eu un entretien téléphonique avec le Président Poutine. Nous avons évoqué l’appui de la Fédération de Russie 🇷🇺 à la transition politique malienne et j’ai salué la qualité de notre partenariat respectueux de la souveraineté du #Mali et des aspirations de sa population. — Colonel Assimi GOITA (@GoitaAssimi) August 10, 2022

On Tuesday, Mali’s air force officially unveiled several new combat aircraft supplied by Russia during a ceremony presided over by Mr Goïta at Bamako’s international airport.

The Soviet-era warplanes are the latest batch of military deliveries from Moscow under close ties forged between Russia and Mali since the Sahel state suffered a coup in August 2020.

Mali has pivoted towards Russia after falling out with the West, particularly France, which is opposed to the presence of Wagner mercenaries in the Sahel country.

