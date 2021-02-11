Former Accra Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars defender, Yusif Lazio, has called on club owners and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to make players welfare their priority.

This Lazio believes will improve their livelihood in order to make the league attractive to secure sponsorship packages.

Lazio revealed that he stopped playing football because at a point he needed to raise a family and give them a comfortable life, however, he was not paid well.

He explained that the quality of players in the local league travel to countries like Togo and Benin to play since they pay better over there.

In an interview with Adom News, he suggested that the GFA makes a law that will force clubs to pay their players not less than GHc1,000 a month.

He noted that through this, quality and skilful players will stay in the country to make the league attractive in order to attract more investors in the sport.

He explained that: “Most of us when we played for some time and realized that we may become useless decided to travel to play outside the country.

“That is why I went to South Africa, I’m still fit but I retired to do something that would help me cater for my family.”

He alleged that Techiman Eleven Wonders have not paid salaries for more than five months now so there should be a law that will penalize clubs for delaying salary payment for about two months.

However, he applauded the GFA for purchasing electronic substitution boards and making the work of referees easy by providing them with communication tools.