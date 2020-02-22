Davido has advised single men on how to comport themselves in a sexual relationship.
The singer tweeted: “To all my single niggas out there .. Don’t try to fuck her, make her want to fuck you … #Freegame.”
He added that the advice doesn’t apply to ”married” men like him.
Below is his Tweet
To all my single niggas out there .. Don’t try to fuck her , make her want to fuck you … #Freegame— Davido (@davido) February 21, 2020
Doesn’t apply to us https://t.co/8zNwK4YDNT— Davido (@davido) February 21, 2020